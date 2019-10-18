Gigs Picks

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES: CHOWA - IN HARMONY BY RANI SINGAM AND AKIRA ISHII

Home-grown jazz singer Rani Singam and Japanese jazz pianist Akira Ishii (both above) performed together for the first time in Tokyo last year and found great synergy in their collaboration despite the language barrier.

They bring their harmonious act to the Esplanade in a show which also marks Ishii's debut in Singapore.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Oct 24 and 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $35 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

JONATHAN LEE THOSE SONGS THROUGH THE YEARS LIVE IN SINGAPORE



PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE



Taiwan's Jonathan Lee (above) is a seminal figure in Mandopop, having worked with top artists including Sandy Lam, Wakin Chau and Karen Mok as both songwriter and music producer. He is also a singer in his own right, with the track Hills named Song of the Year at the 2014 Golden Melody Awards.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Oct 26, 7pm ADMISSION: $98 to $188 from Apactix (go to apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

U2 THE JOSHUA TREE TOUR 2019



PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC



The Joshua Tree (1987) turned Irish rockers U2 into one of the biggest music acts in the world.

It reportedly sold more than 25 million copies and won Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

The classic tracks on the record include Where The Streets Have No Name, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and With Or Without You. For its 30th anniversary in 2017, the band embarked on a tour playing the album in its entirety. The tour finally makes its way to the National Stadium - and this will be U2's first concert in Singapore.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Nov 30 and Dec 1, 8pm

ADMISSION: Tickets from $98 to $1,228 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshub.com.sg or call 3158-7888)

THE GOSPELLERS LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019



PHOTO: THEGOSPELLERSOFFICIAL/FACEBOOK



The Gospellers (above) are a Japanese vocal group formed in 1991 with members who were part of Waseda University's a cappella club, Street Corner Symphony. They have released hit singles such as Towa Ni and Hitori, with Boys Meet Harmony (2019) being their most recent album.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Oct 24, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 and $108 from Sistic