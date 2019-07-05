Gigs Picks: Boon Chan Media Correspondent recommends

TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 'TWICELIGHTS' IN SINGAPORE

K-pop girl group Twice are back with their third world tour. Their seventh EP, Fancy You, was released in April and includes the hit song Fancy. With it, the nine-member act reportedly surpass the likes of Girls' Generation to become South Korea's best-selling girl group.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: July 13, 5pm ADMISSION: $168 to $288 from Apactix (call 3158-8588 or go to www.apactix.com)

XINYAO REUNION CONCERT

This popular series of concerts featuring the home-grown xinyao Mandarin music movement returns. The line-up this time includes singers such as Roy Loi, Jimmy Ye, Hong Shaoxuan and Pan Ying.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Aug 24, 7pm ADMISSION: $58 to $128 from Apactix

KIM JAE HWAN FAN MEETING IN SINGAPORE

After finishing fourth in the second season of the reality television show Produce 101 and a stint with boy band Wanna One, South Korea's Kim Jae-hwan is now going it alone. His first solo EP, Another, was released in May and peaked at No. 2 at home.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $98 to $238 from Apactix

JESSE MCCARTNEY - THE RESOLUTION TOUR SINGAPORE

American singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney is best known for his hits from the 2000s, including his debut single Beautiful Soul and Leavin', which went to No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 chart. This is his first concert in Singapore.

WHERE: Gateway Theatre, Main Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah MRT: Redhill WHEN: July 14, 8pm ADMISSION: Standard tickets from $98 to $128, VIP packages at $198 and $248 from Apactix