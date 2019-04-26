Gigs Picks

MAYDAY! SINGAPORE 2019

Celebrate May 1, or May Day, with American pop punk band Mayday Parade (above). The band released their sixth album, Sunnyland, last year and are known for songs such as The Memory (2009) and Jamie All Over (2007).

The band will headline this festival, which also features other acts such as Australian band With Confidence, American band Set It Off, British band Roam as well as home-grown bands Forests and Tell Lie Vision.

WHERE: Zepp@BigBox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Wednesday, from 2pm ADMISSION: From $79 through Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.sg)

WE LOVE JAZZ SG CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY 2019

Jazz organisation We Love Jazz SG's mission is to develop Singapore's jazz scene and community. Its event to celebrate International Jazz Day, which falls on April 30, includes activities such as What The Jazz?!?!, where anyone can go on stage and do any jazz-related activity; film screenings, as well as music performances by Singapore-based artists such as keyboardist and We Love Jazz SG chief director Aya Sekine (above), guitarist Andrew Lim and bassist/singer Tim De Cotta.

WHERE: Kult Kafe, 11 Upper Wilkie Road MRT: Little India/Bencoolen WHEN: Sunday, 4pm ADMISSION: From $8 (students only), go to wljijd2019.peatix.com

THE PROCLAIMERS

Scottish twins The Proclaimers (above) might be best known for their super-catchy 1988 hit, I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles), but the duo's concert will showcase their extensive discography from the last three decades.

This will include more recent songs from their latest and 11th album, Angry Cyclist (2018), which reached the Top 20 in the British albums chart.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: From $98 from www.apactix.com