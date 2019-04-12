Gigs Picks

TELL LIE VISION: REGRESSION EP RELEASE SHOW

Alternative rock quartet Tell Lie Vision headline this concert, a launch show for their new EP, Regression, which is a follow-up to their eponymous 2015 EP. The band have been making their name playing in festivals such as Baybeats and Ignite.

WHERE: *SCAPE The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: From $15, go to https://tlvofficial.peatix.com

WILD NOTHING - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American indie pop act Wild Nothing, fronted by singer and songwriter Jack Tatum, have released four albums, including its most recent, Indigo, last year. Home-grown indie pop act Subsonic Eye will open the show.

WHERE: EBX Live Space (Ebenex), 01-02, 5 Pereira Road MRT: Tai Seng WHEN: Thursday, 7:30pm ADMISSION: $60 from bit.ly/2UdWulz

ALUNAGEORGE

Singer-songwriter Aluna Francis (above) from British duo AlunaGeorge makes a stop in Singapore for a show that is part of an Asian tour. Together with producer George Reid, the pair recently released their second EP, Champagne Eyes, featuring an arresting blend of electronic pop and soulful R&B.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: From $78, go to https://bit.ly/2WVRmUY

DRU CHEN - SPACES BETWEEN US

An album 10 years in the making, Mirror Work is singer-songwriter Dru Chen's most significant release to date. It straddles R&B, funk and pop, and features songs shaped by his life experiences.

The album-release concert will see Chen backed by musicians such as musical director/ keyboardist Aynsley Green and singer/bassist Tim De Cotta.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Bugis/Lavender WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: From $25. Go to https://druchenlaunch.peatix.com

MARQUEE SINGAPORE OPENING GIGS

American rapper and actor A$AP Rocky (above) plays his first show in Singapore as part of Dutch DJ Afrojack's set. The duo, performing tomorrow, are part of the star-studded line-up here for the opening of Marquee Singapore, the Republic's biggest club.

Others include prominent electronic dance music acts such as Tiesto tonight, Above & Beyond on April 19 and Steve Aoki on April 20.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: From today, various times ADMISSION: Tickets at the door start at $28 for women and $38 for men, but prices vary with the acts INFO: https://marqueesingapore.com/