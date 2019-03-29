Gigs Picks

EARTH HOUR 2019

Count down to Earth Hour and watch the Singapore skyline go dim at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza this weekend. Besides workshops and activities centred on reusability and zero-waste practices, home-grown music acts like Tabitha Nauser, Preetipls, Subsonic Eye, Subhas, Sezairi and 53A will also be taking to the stage at the three-day festival.

WHERE: Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: 5 to 10pm (today), 10am to 10pm (tomorrow and Sunday) ADMISSION: Free (excluding workshops and classes) INFO: wwf.sg/earthhour

SIN CITY PRESENTS 16 BARIS

YouTube series 16 Baris - which features rap battles, or cyphers - comes to life in the Zouk main room, as fresh-faced and legendary MCs and rappers alike take to the stage to drop 16-bar verses.

Among the contenders are Joe Flizzow, DJ CZA, Airliftz and Zamaera. Zouk's resident hip-hop DJ, Nashd, will be on the decks.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: Free for members; $35 (women) and $45 (men) for non-members. E-mail earl@zoukclub.com or WhatsApp 9006 -8793 for table reservations

ALUNAGEORGE PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS & KILO LOUNGE

British duo AlunaGeorge are known for fusing electronic pop and R&B in their tunes. Making her Singapore debut, singer Aluna Francis will be performing alone, sans producer George Reid, who stopped touring in 2013. Expect songs like You Know You Like It, which gained popularity after Frenchman DJ Snake remixed it in 2014, and newer material off the duo's latest album, Champagne Eyes, which was released last year.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02/04, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: April 17, 8 to 10.30pm ADMISSION: $78 for advance tickets from bitly.com/AlunaGeorgeSGTix or $90 at the door. For ages 13 and above only

CE LA VI PRESENTS CLAPTONE

Spanning the worlds of deep house and indie dance music, enigmatic German DJ and producer Claptone is no stranger to dance music festivals such as Tomorrowland and renowned clubs like Amnesia Ibiza. The anonymous DJ will hit Singapore complete with his signature golden-bird mask.

WHERE: Ce La Vi Club Lounge, Marina Bay Sands Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: April 27, 10pm till late ADMISSION: $38 for advance admission with guaranteed entry from igo.events, same price at the door. Entry includes one premium pour. For table reservations, call 6508-2188 or e-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com. Only guests aged 21 and above are allowed to enter the Club Lounge after 10pm