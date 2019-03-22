Gigs Picks

PET SHOP BOYS THE SUPER TOUR

Super, the latest studio album from English synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys (comprising, from far left, Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant), has received mostly good reviews, proving the duo have not lost their hit-making touch.

Music webzine Drowned In Sound raved: "The thing is absolutely laced with wall-to-wall bangers."

Remarkably, it is their 13th consecutive top 10 studio album in Britain, a run stretching back to their debut record, Please (1986).

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm

ADMISSION: $128 to $228 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

UNSCENE: NOISE INVASION FESTIVAL

The inaugural Noise Invasion Festival was held at Haw Par Villa in 2017 and attracted almost 10,000 people.

The line-up for this edition includes electro-pop singer Shye-Anne Brown and music producer Fauxe (above).

There will also be food and drinks, as well as art installations.

WHERE: Rooftop carpark at Parklane Shopping Mall, 35 Selegie Road

MRT: Bencoolen

WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30 to 10pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/2Jp4qAq

TIGERS IN TAMPINES

Tigers In Tampines is part of the Arts In Your Neighbourhood series.

The two-day festival includes workshops and performances by the likes of electronic duo .gif and singer-songwriter Vandetta (above).

WHERE: Tampines West Community Club (side lane), 5 Tampines Avenue 3,

MRT: Tampines

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 4 to 9.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.Syndicate.sg

THE MANFREDS LIVE IN SINGAPORE

The Manfreds are a British act who got together in 1991. It reunites the former members of the 1960s pop group Manfred Mann, but without founder Manfred Mann.

Their classic hits include Do Wah Diddy Diddy, Pretty Flamingo and Ha Ha Said The Clown.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

WHEN: Sunday, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $48 to $108 from Sistic