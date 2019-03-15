Gigs Picks

SINGAPORE URBAN DESIGN FESTIVAL 2019

Part of Singapore Design Week, this year's edition of the Singapore Urban Design Festival includes live gigs by rap trio Mediocre Haircut Crew, electronic singer-songwriter YAO and math rock band Forests, as well as DJ sets by the likes of Bongomann and JustMack.

WHERE: Jalan Besar Sports Centre multi-storey carpark, 100 Tyrwhitt Road MRT: Lavender WHEN: Today to Sunday, various times ADMISSION: From $10 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.facebook.com/events/732824167091821/

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

Two home-grown bands take on the songs of the Fab Four in this tribute show to The Beatles. PennyLane will play Beatles hits from 1962 to 1965 such as Can't Buy Me Love and A Hard Day's Night, while Dimension5, together with orchestra Seira, will play tunes from 1965 to 1969 such as Hey Jude and Let It Be.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25, $35 and $45 from Sistic

NOISE MUSIC MENTORSHIP FINAL SHOWCASE

Head down to this show if you want to check out the future of the home-grown music scene. Twenty young and upcoming music acts who are part of the National Arts Council's Noise Music Mentorship initiative will perform over two days, playing a smorgasbord of sounds ranging from Viceboy's (above) dreampop and AngelK's hip-hop to FingerFunk's R&B and 10vacations' lo-fi pop.

WHERE: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, from 1pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/y432orto

OH FATIMAH - THE RYTHMN BOYS CELEBRATION BY THE RYTHMN BOYS

Formed almost 60 years ago, The Rythmn Boys were one of the leading lights of the regional pop yeh yeh genre that was popular in Singapore and Malaysia in the 1960s. Fans will get to relive the old days when the group play songs like Oh Fatimah and Menanti, which ruled the radio airwaves back in the day.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm (sold out) and tomorrow, 11am ADMISSION: $25 from Sistic