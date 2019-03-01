Gigs Picks

A-LIN SHOW LIVE IN SINGAPORE

To the delight of her fans, Taiwanese singer A-lin has been performing regularly in Singapore in recent years, including at The Star Theatre in 2017 and Zepp@Bigbox last year.

She has been riding high of late, with hit ballad A Kind Of Sorrow from popular Taiwanese romance drama More Than Blue (2018).

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 4, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $198 from SportsHubTix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg)

BLUE LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019

If British boyband Blue are your One Love, you will feel Guilty for missing out on their first performance in Singapore after playing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2012 alongside contemporaries A1 and Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees.

All Rise for the quartet comprising Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Lee Ryan and Antony Costa.

WHERE: Zepp@Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $368 (VIP) from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com)

OPEN STAGE

The latest edition of Marina Bay Sands' live music series lines up dreampop band Subsonic Eye, home-grown singer Joie Tan (above) and Taiwanese singer Ariel Tsai.

Tsai has more than 546,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, which features covers of songs such as Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou's What's Wrong.

WHERE: Event Plaza at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.15 to 7.45pm (Subsonic Eye), 8.15 to 8.45pm (Joie Tan) and 9.15 to 9.55pm (Ariel Tsai) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/open-stage.html

CHIVALROUS LOVE - MMLD EP LAUNCH

Home-grown band MMLD (comprising, from far left, Oliver Ow, Abby Simone, Muhammad Farhan and Melvin Paul Martin) are said to mix elements of Indian music and reggae in tracks such as Loving You Was No Crime and Gaya.

Chivalrous Love is the debut EP of the band, who formed in 2017.

WHERE: Road trip to a secret location (near Sixth Avenue/Turf City) WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $38 (general admission) and $48 (VIP) from www.eventbrite.sg