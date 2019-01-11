Gigs Picks

SANGEETHA SINGS SINATRA

Singapore singer and actress Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai (right) digs deep into Frank Sinatra's extensive repertoire and will put her own spin on some of Ol' Blue Eyes' classics, such as I've Got You Under My Skin, Come Fly With Me and My Way. The show is directed by singer and entertainment veteran Jacintha Abisheganaden.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Thursday and Jan 18, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $35, go to sangeethasings.peatix.com

*SCAPE INVASION BACK-TO-SCHOOL FESTIVAL

Having done more than 100 shows in schools all over Singapore, the *Scape Invasion movement celebrates its fifth anniversary with a public concert featuring established and up-and-coming home-grown music talents.

On the bill are acts including acclaimed singer-songwriters Charlie Lim and Inch Chua, post-hardcore band Caracal and rising rappers Fariz Jabba and Yung Raja (above left and right).

Gig-goers are encouraged to dress in school-inspired outfits and can take part in contests as well as check out the food, drinks and activity booths.

WHERE: *Scape Indoor Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

WHEN: Tomorrow, 5 to 11pm

ADMISSION: Free and ticketed, from $5. For details and line-up, go to scapeinvasionbtsfest.peatix.com

'S… TAEYEON CONCERT IN SINGAPORE

South Korean singer Taeyeon (above), leader of K-pop icons Girls' Generation, will stage her first solo concert in Singapore. While her group found global success in the late 2000s, Taeyeon embarked on her solo career in 2015. Her concert is part of an Asian tour that includes stops in Bangkok and Manila.

WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 1, 1 Expo Drive

MRT: Expo

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm

ADMISSION: From $148 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

LUNARIN - INTO THE ETHER EP RELEASE SHOW

Home-grown alternative rock veterans Lunarin (left) are back after a six-year hiatus with a new EP, Into The Ether. They will launch it with a gig featuring new songs as well as some of their old ones. The show will also feature artwork from Clare Lee, the artist behind the EP artwork. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to migrant workers charity Home (Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics).

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm

ADMISSION: $21.19, go to www.eventbrite.sg