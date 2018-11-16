Gigs Picks

BLACKKAJIXTRA - ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE & THE MELTING PARAISO

U.F.O. Japanese psychedelic rock veterans Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. have teamed up with home-grown experimental stalwarts The Observatory for a joint album, Trails To The Cosmic Vibrations. To celebrate the release, the 23-year-old Japanese band will be playing a gig here, with an opening set by DJ Ujikaji. The show is part of a series of gigs organised by record label Ujikaji and The Observatory.

WHERE: Decline, 37 Geylang Lorong 23 MRT: Aljunied WHEN: Thursday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48.12 from Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.sg)

JORDAN RUDESS - BACH TO ROCK: A MUSICIAN'S JOURNEY TOUR SINGAPORE

Jordan Rudess, keyboardist for progressive metal band Dream Theater, is playing a solo piano show inspired by his journey as a musician. A former child prodigy trained at New York's famed Juilliard School of Music, the award-winning musician has worked with musicians as varied as David Bowie and Enrique Iglesias.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, NUS Centre For the Arts, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $68 to $128 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

FRANZ FERDINAND - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Scottish indie rock band Franz Ferdinand, best known for dance-rock and post-punk songs like indie disco staple Take Me Out (2004), No You Girls (2009) and Love Illumination (2013), return to Singapore - 12 years after their last show here. The quintet, fronted by singer and guitarist Alex Kapranos, released their fifth and most recent album, Always Ascending, earlier this year.

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Wednesday, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $99 from www.apactix.com

THIS IS...DIZZY COUNTRY!

Two bands from Japan, pop punk trio Dizzy Sunfist and melodic hardcore outfit Country Yard, lead the line-up of this weekday gig at The Projector.

Also performing are home-grown bands that include pop punk outfit Standover, punk trio Iman's League, screamo band Afsa and hardcore/punk outfit Vier.

WHEN: Thursday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 from Roxy Records & Trading (02-15 Excelsior Shopping Centre, 5 Coleman Street), and Inokii ( 03-30, Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road) and The Projector (theprojector.sg/filmsandevents/this-is-dizzy-country), $40 at the door.