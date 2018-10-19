Gigs Picks: Starker Music Carnival 2018, Mosaic Music Series Pink Martini, and more

STARKER MUSIC CARNIVAL 2018

Powerhouse Taiwanese singer A-lin, known for hits such as Give Me A Reason To Forget and Forgot To Embrace, headlines this carnival. She will be supported by local acts including a cappella group MICappella, alternative band The Facade and versatile trio Hubba Bubbas.

WHERE: Punggol Town Square, 01-01/04, 85 Punggol Central MRT: Punggol WHEN: Oct 27, doors open at 4pm ADMISSION: Free entry for one with purchase of $38 F&B set from starkermusiccarnival2018.peatix.com

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES PINK MARTINI

The crowd-pleasing American big band Pink Martini sing in multiple languages across a variety of genres. Their most recent album, Je Dis Oui! (2016), includes the Cole Porter standard, Love For Sale, as well as the Afro-pop dance song Pata Pata.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 to $158 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Esplanade (go to https://bit.ly/2yI0X7u)

KOREAN ACTS IN TOWN



PHOTO: ONE PRODUCTION



RED VELVET 2ND CONCERT REDMARE IN SINGAPORE

Redmare, with its amusement park concept, is South Korean girl group Red Velvet's second concert tour, but their first solo show in Singapore. The second studio album, Perfect Velvet (2017), of the popular quintet - comprising (from far left) Joy, Yeri, Irene, Seul-gi and Wendy - topped the Billboard World Albums Chart.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: $168 to $288 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com)



PHOTO: YG ENTERTAINMENT



WINNER 2018 EVERYWHERE TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Four-member South Korean boyband Winner (above) were formed through the 2013 reality show, Win: Who Is Next, and swept several Best New Artist awards the following year. The title track from their second album Everyday (2018) topped iTunes charts in 18 countries on its release. This marks the group's first solo concert in Singapore.

WHERE: The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo Hall 10, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore Expo MRT: Expo WHEN: Nov 3, 6pm ADMISSION: $148 to $268 for standard tickets from Sistic