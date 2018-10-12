Gigs Picks

TIKI-LAH AT CE LA VI

Ce La Vi's SkyBar will play host to a weekly party series inspired by Polynesian island culture that kicks off today.

Expect tiki-inspired cocktails, like the rum-based Captain Maitai and whisky-based Pandan Highball, and tropical tiki beats courtesy of Ce La Vi's resident DJ Sivanesh.

WHERE: Ce La Vi SkyBar, Marina Bay Sands Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue WHEN: Today, 4pm till late ADMISSION: $20, can be offset with one food item or cocktail INFO: Call 6508-2188 or e-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com

JAZZY SPORT SINGAPORE POP-UP: NIGHT FEATURING GROOVEMAN SPOT

Newly opened White Label Records is a vinyl store by day and a bar by night. This weekend, it plays host to Japanese record label Jazzy Sport, which has a cult following.

During the two-day pop-up, White Label will be stocked with the latest Jazzy Sport merchandise, vinyl and CDs and Jazzy Sport beatmaker Grooveman Spot will spin his favourite releases from the label.

Singapore's Bongomann also plays tonight, while electronic producer Intriguant has been lined up to perform a live set tomorrow.

WHERE: White Label Records, 01-01 Ann Siang House, 28 Ann Siang Road MRT: Outram WHEN: Today, 7pm till late; tomorrow, 1pm till late ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/whitelabelvotd

WAU LIVE 2018

Mandopop veteran Wakin Chau will be in Singapore to perform as part of the entertainment line-up at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals tennis tournament presented by SC Global. Home-grown jazz singer Joanna Dong and duo ShiLi & Adi will open for him.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Oct 20, 7pm ADMISSION: $98 to $228 from SportsHubTix (go to www.sportshub.com.sg), Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and SingPost outlets, or call 3158-7888

ZOUK X PACHA PRESENTS NIC FANCIULLI WITH DANNY WADE

This one is for the house heads. Singapore iconic club Zouk teams up with Pacha, a stalwart of the Ibiza club scene, to present Grammy-nominated British house veteran Nic Fanciulli at Zouk, where he will be supported by rising talent Danny Wade.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: Tickets at the door for non-members: $35 for women, $45 for men. Free entry for members. For table reservations, e-mail earl@zoukclub.com or WhatsApp 9006-8793