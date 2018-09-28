Gigs Picks

SAM SMITH THE THRILL OF IT ALL TOUR

British singer Sam Smith's two-night concerts are his first shows in Singapore. The crooner behind emotional pop hits like I'm Not The Only One and Too Good At Goodbyes won four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Stay With Me, and an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award for Writing's On The Wall, his 2015 theme song for the James Bond film, Spectre.

The shows are part of his The Thrill Of It All World Tour, named after his second album which went to No. 1 worldwide last year.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tuesday and Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $128 to $348 from Sports Hub Tix. Call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg, Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and Scotts Square concierge desk



British singer Sam Smith PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



IL DIVO TIMELESS LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2018



(From left) Swiss Urs Buhler, Spaniard Carlos Marin, American David Miller and Frenchman Sebastien Izambard PHOTOS: HYPE RECORDS



Pop classical vocal quartet Il Divo return to Singapore for a show that is part of their 15th anniversary global tour. The group - comprising Swiss Urs Buhler, Spaniard Carlos Marin, American David Miller and Frenchman Sebastien Izambard - recently released their ninth album, Timeless and are listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most commercially successful classical crossover group of all time.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Oct 13, 8pm ADMISSION: From $78 (restricted view) to $688 (with one Category 1 ticket and one meet-and-greet pass) from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

FUN & LAUGHTER FEST - CINEMATIC EDITION



Scottish ska-punk band The Hostiles PHOTOS: THE HOSTILES



Gig series Fun & Laughter Fest returns after a two-year hiatus, this time with 10 ska and punk bands in the line-up. Scottish ska-punk band The Hostiles headline the gig, together with Malaysian punk rock bands 199X and Tadpoles.

Other acts include home-grown outfits The Full Pledge Munkees, Cesspit, Rancour and Iman's League.

WHERE: Blue Room, The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm ADMISSION: $20 from theprojector.sg/filmsandevents/fun-laughter-fest, $30 at the door

YOONA FANMEETING TOUR, SO WONDERFUL DAY #STORY_1 IN SINGAPORE



South Korean singer and actress Yoona PHOTOS: SONG TAO



South Korean singer and actress Yoona, a member of popular girl group Girls' Generation, is back in Singapore to sing and interact with fans.

The 28-year-old, who made her solo singing debut in 2016 with a single, Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway, and an EP, Blossom, is also known for her roles in South Korean television fantasy drama Love Rain (2012) and last year's action film Confidential Assignment, as well as 2016 Chinese drama, God Of War, Zhao Yun.

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: From $98 to $248 from Apactix (www.apactix.com/events/detail/yoona-2018)