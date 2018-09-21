Gigs Picks: The Piano Guys - Live In Singapore, Kampong Boogie Presents The Last Escape, and more

THE PIANO GUYS - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Best known for playing classical versions of pop hits by the likes of One Direction, Coldplay and the Jackson 5, classical music quartet and YouTube stars The Piano Guys return to Singapore next week.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $178 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

KAMPONG BOOGIE PRESENTS THE LAST ESCAPE

After three years, rooftop carpark bar The Great Escape is closing on Sept 30, at the end of its lease of the space atop Golden Mile Tower.

Before it draws the shutters, the team behind the no-frills carpark disco, called Kampong Boogie, is throwing a farewell party.

The likes of DJ KFC, Ulysses and DJ Joshua P will be throwing down funk, soul, world music, Afrobeat, hip-hop, house and disco music over the course of the night.

WHERE: Golden X The Great Escape, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sept 28, 9pm till late ADMISSION: Free entry before 10pm, $15 (cash only) after INFO: www.facebook.com/kampongboogie

RADIO GA GA PRESENTS MARK RICHMOND

Get ready for a flashback Friday as former DJ and star of police drama Triple Nine Mark Richmond returns to the decks for one night only to play his favourite tunes from the 1980s and 1990s at retro arcade bar Nineteen80 (above).

WHERE: Nineteen80, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today, 9pm to 3am ADMISSION: Free entry before 10pm, cover charge of $18 applies after (inclusive of one standard housepour drink) INFO: www.facebook.com/NINETEEN80BAR

JEREMY MONTEIRO AND FRIENDS: YESTERDAY ONCE MORE - A JAZZ TRIBUTE TO THE CARPENTERS

Hear tracks off jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro's (above) second Carpenters tribute album, which he launches next weekend. Expect Carpenters staples such as I Won't Last A Day Without You, Top Of The World and We've Only Just Begun as Monteiro performs alongside American singer Miz Dee Logwood and home-grown jazz chanteuse Melissa Tham.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sept 28, 8pm; Sept 29, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $45 and $58 from Esplanade (www.esplanade.com) and Sistic