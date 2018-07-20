Gigs Picks

SG LEWIS - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

After gaining attention for his remix of Jessie Ware's song, You & I (Forever), and off the back of his latest EP Dusk, British producer, songwriter and DJ SG Lewis, or Sam Lewis, brings his moody, atmospheric electronic music to Singapore for the first time.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02/04, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tonight, 8.30 to 11.30pm ADMISSION: $65 via sglewis.peatix.com, 18 and above only

IN FLAMES - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Metalheads, take note. In Flames, the standard bearers for Swedish melodic death metal, are playing in Singapore for the first time. The band, whose lead singer is Bjorn Gelotte, started their career in Gothenburg in 1990 and have released 12 albums, including their latest, Battles, in 2016.

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tonight, 8pm ADMISSION: $118 (free standing tickets) via Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg, or call 6348-5555). Add on $200 for VIP Meet & Greet.

ODESZA 2018: A MOMENT APART TOUR - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American electronic duo Odesza (above) makes stadium-filling, electronic chillwave music and audiences here will get to experience Harrison Mills (aka CatacombKid) and Clayton Knight (aka BeachesBeaches) live for the first time.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tonight, 8pm. Doors open at 6pm (priority entry) and 6.30pm (standard entry) ADMISSION: $108 (standard) and $128 (priority) via www.apactix.com/events/detail/odesza-2018

IGNITE! MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018

The 11th edition of Republic Polytechnic's two-day annual music festival will see the return of indie rockers Caracal (above) with a new line-up. Other home-grown actsinclude rappers Yung Raja and Fariz Jabba, synth pop group Discohue and indie outfit Pleasantry, who will also debut a new line-up.

WHERE: Republic Polytechnic Lawn, 9 Woodlands Avenue 9 MRT: Woodlands WHEN: July 27 and 28, from 5pm ADMISSION: Free