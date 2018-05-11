Gigs Picks

SIFA 2018 | SKY KAVE

Singer, songwriter and composer Ferry, together with technical collaborators Rong Zhao and Kelvin Ang, has created a music and visual art installation that adds the experience of sight and touch to music and sounds. Titled Sky Kave, it includes new works by a collaboration between producer and composer Evanturetime and deaf artist and photographer Issy. The show is part of this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa).

WHERE: Play Den, Festival House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall/ Clarke Quay WHEN: Until tomorrow, various times ADMISSION: Free with registration, go to www.sifa.sg/programmes/sky-kave

VOICES SERIES - THE SWINGLES

British vocal group The Swingles (below) have been around since 1962 and the rotating cast of singers are still touring the world and performing today. The five-time Grammy Award-winning group return to Singapore with an eclectic setlist that includes a cappella versions of music by classical composer Bach and English indie band Florence And The Machine.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Wednesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48, $68 and $88 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

SINE SHOW

A new name in the home-grown scene, alternative rock trio Sine (above) blend an eclectic array of influences ranging from metal and progressive rock to jazz. They launch their debut five-track EP, The Average Of Everything, with this show, which features supporting acts Masbro, Terrestrea and Trust The Chaos.

WHERE: Lithe House, 23 Madras Street MRT: Rochor/Jalan Besar/ Little India WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: $10 at the door

BELVEDERE X BANG BANG PRESENT: JA RULE EXCLUSIVE SHOWCASE

American rapper Ja Rule is known for hip-hop hits such as Always On Time (2001), Mesmerize (2002 ) and Wonderful (2004), as well as collaborations with pop stars such as Jennifer Lopez.

His 2001 album, Pain Is Love, was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2002 Grammys.

WHERE: Bang Bang, Marina Square, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/ Promenade WHEN: Today, 10pm ADMISSION: $40 from jarulexbangbang.peatix.com, $45 at the door

MOD ABOUT YOU 2018

The concert and party celebrate the mod music and fashion sub-culture here and feature bands, DJs, sharp dressers and fancy vintage scooters. Among the home-grown acts lined up are indie/garage band Lovejets (above), ska outfit Geylang Ska Syndicate, reggae band Singa Ragga, indie band Sobs as well as Malaysian rock 'n' roll band The Rudean.

WHERE: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm ADMISSION: $25 at the door and from theprojector.sg/filmsandevents/modaboutyou INFO: bit.ly/2KMNmkq