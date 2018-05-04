Gigs Picks

SQUEEZE - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

British new wave band Squeeze were formed in 1973. They have chalked up a string of hits, such as Cool For Cats, Up The Junction and Tempted, which was on the soundtrack of the romantic drama, Reality Bites (1994). Along the way, they have broken up and got back together more than once. The current line-up comprises founding member Glenn Tilbrook, long-standing touring members Stephen Large and Simon Hanson, and new additions, bassist Yolanda Charles and percussionist Steve Smith.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, NUS Centre For the Arts, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $78 to $158 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

STEREOPHONICS - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Mr Writer, Have A Nice Day, Dakota - these are just a few of the Top 5 singles by popular Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Scream Above The Sounds (2017), their milestone 10th studio album, reached No. 2 on the United Kingdom Albums Chart.

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $118 from Sistic

DUA LIPA LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was the most-streamed female artist on Spotify in Britain last year. She is not doing too badly in Singapore either, with the venue of her gig here upgraded to The Star Theatre from Esplanade Theatre because of demand - thanks to chart hits such as New Rules and IDGAF.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $168 from Apactix (www.apactix.com)

UP-CLOSE WITH DAVID TAO

With his self-titled debut in 1997, Taiwanese singer-songwriter David Tao (above) helped to make R&B a mainstay of Mandopop with enduring tracks such as Airport In 10:30 and Sha Tan (Blue Moon). The multiple Golden Melody Award-winning artist last performed here in 2010 at the same venue.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 9, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $198 from SportsHubTix (www.sportshubtix.sg)