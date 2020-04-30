Gigi Hadid expecting her first child

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is reportedly expecting her first child with off-again, on-again boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

Hadid, who turned 25 last week, is 20 weeks pregnant, according to a source that confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

The source added: "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she's only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Neither of them has publicly confirmed the news.

Former One Direction member Malik, 27, and Hadid have been dating since November 2015.

The last time they broke up was in January last year, with a source telling E! News that "both had been really focused on themselves and their separate careers".

In January this year, they were photographed, arms linked, in New York, where they also celebrated Malik's birthday.

On Valentine's Day, Hadid confirmed the relationship was on again, posting a snap of Malik and calling him her Valentine.

But between several break-ups over the year, reunions and high-profile appearances together, the two finally seem to have reconciled.

Last weekend, the model uploaded an Instagram video that showed Malik sandwiched between her and her model sister Bella Hadid, as the family celebrated her birthday at their sprawling Pennsylvania farm.

She posted several photos of the celebration on Instagram, writing: "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world. Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages. I carried you with me yesterday."