Gig to raise funds to showcase local music talents abroad

The world will get to hear and see more of Singapore's music artists, thanks to a new push to export home-grown music by The Music Society, Singapore.

To help fund these music export projects, the non-profit organisation is holding its first fund-raising festival at *Scape The Ground Theatre on Saturday.

The eight-hour show will be headlined by three acts - R&B/pop singer Sezairi, singer-songwriter and electronic music artist Linying and post-hardcore band Caracal.

It will feature two bands popular in the alternative music scene in the early 2000s - alternative/pop-rock quintet West Grand Boulevard and post-hardcore band A Vacant Affair - as well as R&B/pop singer YA and trip-hop/chillwave musician Houg.

The gig will have food and beverage stalls as well as karaoke and an exhibition on local album artworks. It will be hosted by Inch and Tim De Cotta, both of whom are singers, songwriters and musicians.

The money raised will help Singapore artists present their music at markets in Asia and the Pacific, says The Music Society, Singapore president David Siow.

"The local music community will benefit by obtaining slots at festivals, showcases, marketing campaigns, distribution and label deals, to name a few things. Music export is expensive and not profitable, so this can happen only if we have the funds."

BOOK IT / THE OUTER LIMITS (A FUND-RAISING MUSIC FESTIVAL)

WHERE: *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link WHEN: Saturday, 3 to 10pm ADMISSION: Pay $30 or more (go to bit.ly/theouterlimitsSG)

The society's council includes professionals in the music industry, such as its chairman Syaheed Msbi and vice-chairman Danny Loong. It hopes to raise $70,000, which is half of its annual operating budget, through the concert.

It has secured donations from home-grown firms such as production house Verycrafty and music equipment providers Ebenex.

In the past, the organisation had benefited from a $310,000 National Arts Council seed grant for 31/2 years. The money was used for gigs, workshops, networking sessions and projects aimed at raising the artistic and marketing capabilities of home-grown musicians.

These include the Steve Lillywhite Production week in 2013, where it flew in the producer behind commercially and critically successful bands such as U2, The Killers and Talking Heads and got him to work with local bands such as The Sam Willows and sub:shaman.

In 2015, it organised several overseas gigs by local acts as part of the Singapore: Inside Out travelling showcase. This took singer-songwriters Charlie Lim and Gentle Bones to London, electronic-instrumental group SA and indie band Take Two to Beijing, and Caracal and rapper TheLionCityBoy to New York.

For Saturday's gig, attendees are expected to pay at least $30. They can also contribute online at www.sgmuso.org/donate