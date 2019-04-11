Gig Picks: US rapper A$AP Rocky, US indie pop act Wild Nothing, British singer Aluna Francis, and homegrown acts Dru Chen and Tell Lie Vision

DRU CHEN - SPACES BETWEEN US

An album 10 years in the making, Mirror Work is singer-songwriter Dru Chen's most significant release to date. It straddles R&B, funk and pop, and features songs shaped by his life experiences.

The album-release concert will see Chen backed by musicians such as musical director/ keyboardist Aynsley Green and singer/bassist Tim De Cotta.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street

MRT: Bugis/Lavender

WHEN: April 12, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: From $25, go to https://druchenlaunch.peatix.com

TELL LIE VISION: REGRESSION EP RELEASE SHOW

Alternative rock quartet Tell Lie Vision headline this concert, a launch show for their new EP, Regression, which is a follow-up to their eponymous 2015 EP.

The band have been making their name playing in festivals such as Baybeats and Ignite.

WHERE: *SCAPE The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

WHEN: April 13, 7pm

ADMISSION: From $15, go to https://tlvofficial.peatix.com

MARQUEE SINGAPORE OPENING GIGS

American rapper and actor A$AP Rocky plays his first show in Singapore as part of Dutch DJ Afrojack's set. The duo, performing on April 13, are among the star-studded line-up of acts whose shows mark the opening of Marquee Singapore, the republic's biggest club. Others include prominent electronic dance music acts such as Tiesto on April 12, Above & Beyond on April 19 and Steve Aoki on April 20.

WHERE:Marquee Singapore, The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, B1-67

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: From Apr 12, various times

ADMISSION: Tickets at the door start at $28

for women and $38 for men, but prices vary with the act.

INFO: For details, go to https://marqueesingapore.com/

WILD NOTHING -LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American indie pop act Wild Nothing, fronted by singer and songwriter Jack Tatum, have released four albums, including its most recent, Indigo, last year.

Home-grown indie pop act Subsonic Eye will open the show.

WHERE: EBX Live Space (Ebenex), 01-02, 5 Pereira Road MRT: Tai Seng

WHEN: April 18, 7:30pm

ADMISSION: $60 from https://ticketing.igo.events/e/ 366/wild-nothing-live-in-singapore

ALUNAGEORGE

Singer-songwriter Aluna Francis (left) from British duo AlunaGeorge makes a stop in Singapore for a show that is part of an Asian tour.

Together with producer George Reid, the pair recently released their second EP, Champagne Eyes, featuring an arresting blend of electronic pop and soulful R&B.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road

MRT: Telok Ayer

WHEN: April 17, 8pm

ADMISSION: From $78, go to https://bit.ly/2WVRmUY