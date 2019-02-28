Gig picks: Taiwanese singer A-lin, British boyband Blue, Open Stage live music series, MMLD's EP launch

A-LIN SHOW LIVE IN SINGAPORE

To the delight of her fans, powerhouse Taiwanese singer A-lin has been performing regularly in Singapore in recent years, including The Star Theatre in 2017 and Zepp@Bigbox in 2018. She has been riding high of late with the hit ballad A Kind Of Sorrow, from the popular Taiwanese romance drama More Than Blue (2018).

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

WHEN: May 4, 8pm

ADMISSION: $98 to $198 from SportsHubTix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg)

BLUE LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019

If British boyband Blue is your One Love, you will feel Guilty for missing out on their first performance in Singapore after playing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2012 alongside contemporaries A1 and Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees. All Rise for the quartet comprising Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Lee Ryan and Antony Costa.

WHERE: Zepp@Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue

MRT: Jurong East

WHEN: March 2, 8pm

ADMISSION: $108 to $368 (VIP) from Apactix

OPEN STAGE

The latest edition of Marina Bay Sands' live music series lines up dreampop band Subsonic Eye, home-grown singer Joie Tan and Taiwanese singer Ariel Tsai. The latter has more than 546,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, which features covers of songs such as Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou's What's Wrong.

WHERE: Event Plaza at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: March 2. Subsonic Eye - 7.15 to 7.45pm; Joie Tan: 8.15 to 8.45pm; Ariel Tsai - 9.15 to 9.55pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: https://bit.ly/2SvVWXJ

CHIVALROUS LOVE - MMLD EP LAUNCH

Local band MMLD is said to mix elements of Indian music and reggae in tracks such as Loving You Was No Crime and Gaya. Chivalrous Love is the debut EP of the act, which formed in early 2017.

WHERE: Road trip to a secret location (near Sixth Avenue/Turf City)

WHEN: March 2, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $38 (general admission) and $48 (VIP) from www.eventbrite.sg