Gig Picks: Scottish duo The Proclaimers, MayDay! Singapore 2019, International Jazz Day event

WE LOVE JAZZ SG CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY 2019

Jazz organisation We Love Jazz SG's mission is todevelop Singapore's jazz scene and community.

Their event to celebrate International Jazz Day, which falls on April 30, includes activities such as What The Jazz?!?!, where anyone can go up on stage and do any jazz-related activity, film screenings, as well as music performances by Singapore-based artists such as keyboardist and We Love Jazz SG chief director Aya Sekine, guitarist Andrew Lim and bassist/singer Tim De Cotta.

WHERE: Kult Kafé, 11 Upper Wilkie Road

MRT: Little India/Bencoolen

WHEN: April 28, 4pm

ADMISSION: From $8 (students only) onwards, go to wljijd2019.peatix.com

THE PROCLAIMERS

Scottish twins The Proclaimers might be best known for super-catchy 1988 hit, I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles), but the duo's show will showcase their wide discography from the last three decades.

This will include more recent songs from their latest and 11th album, Angry Cyclist (2018), which reached the Top 20 in the British albums chart.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: April 29, 8pm

ADMISSION: From $98 from www.apactix.com

MAYDAY! SINGAPORE 2019

Celebrate May Day with American pop punk band Mayday Parade, who released their sixth album, Sunnyland, last year (2018) and are known for songs such as The Memory (2009) and Jamie All Over (2007).

The band headlines this festival that also features other acts such as Australian band With Confidence, American band Set It Off, British band ROAM, as well as home-grown bands Forests and Tell Lie Vision.

WHERE: ZEPP@BigBox,1 Venture Avenue

MRT: Jurong East

WHEN: May 1, from 2pm

ADMISSION: From $79 through Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.sg)