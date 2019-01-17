Gig picks: Runaway Horses concert, album launches by Glen Wee and The.XS Collective

GLEN WEE'S SOUNDS IN THE CITY ALBUM LAUNCH

Sounds In The City is the debut solo album of Singapore-born, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Glen Wee.

He said: "I like to think of the album as a little log book... of all my trials in this wonderful, continuous journey called life."

A second show at 1pm has been added after the 3pm gig sold out.

WHERE: 3 Kim Chuan Lane, 03-01 MRT: Tai Seng

WHEN: Jan 19, 1pm and 3pm (sold out)

ADMISSION: $25 from soundsinthecity2.peatix.com

"THE X'SSEMBLY" COMPILATION ALBUM LAUNCH

The.XS Collective is one of the longest-running rap coalitions in the Singapore hip-hop scene. Its first release, School For X'Scape Artists, was in 2007.

Its third compilation album, THE X'SSEMBLY, features tracks such as Lion City Axe Gang.

WHERE: Canvas Club, B1-01 The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN: Jan 18, 9pm

ADMISSION: $15 at the door

CAI QIN SINGAPORE CONCERT 2019

Veteran Taiwanese singer Tsai Chin is back to serenade fans with classic hits such as The Spirit Of Your Eyes in her signature rich voice.

She will also be taking on songs by others, including late songbirds Zhou Xuan's Shanghai Nights and Teresa Teng's The Moon Represents My Heart.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Jan 19, 8pm

ADMISSION: $88 to $228 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

BELINDA CARLISLE RUNAWAY HORSES 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR SINGAPORE

Runaway Horses, the third solo album from American singer Belinda Carlisle, was released in 1989.

It came on the heels of the best-selling Heaven On Earth (1987) and spawned a clutch of pop hits, including Leave A Light On For Me, Summer Rain and the title track.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: April 6, 8pm

ADMISSION: $108 to $188 with limited VIP packages at $428 from Sistic