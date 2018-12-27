Gig picks: Our Voices In SG and Siloso Beach Party

ANGELA ZHANG JOURNEY WORLD TOUR 2019
The petite Taiwanese singer with the big voice last performed in Singapore in 2016 after the release of her ninth studio album Head Over Heels (2016). While Chang has not released a new record since, she will be performing new renditions of hits such as Invisible Wings and I'm Not Afraid at the upcoming gig. Fans will already know this: She turns 37 on the day of the show.
WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 1, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore Expo
MRT: Expo
WHEN: Jan 19, 7pm
ADMISSION: $108 to $238 for standard tickets from Apactix
OUR VOICES IN SG
Malaysian singer Jess Lee, Malaysian singer-songwriter Namewee and veteran Taiwanese singer Tiger Huang join forces in this Mandopop concert. Lee's dramatic tracks include Cliff To The Heaven and Snowstorm; Namewee is the composer, producer and singer-rapper of the monster hit Stranger In The North; and Huang is the smoky-voiced singer of numbers such as Not So Simple and Partner.
WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
WHEN: Jan 12, 8pm
ADMISSION: $58 to $178 from Sistic
MEDIACORP LET'S CELEBRATE 2019
Usher in 2019 with a line-up of home-grown stars, including music acts such as Taufik Batisah, Gentle Bones and Joanna Dong, as well as Mediacorp artists including Pierre Png, Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan.
WHERE: The Promontory @ Marina Bay, 11 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Downtown
WHEN: Dec 31, doors open at 7pm, pre-show starts at 10pm
ADMISSION: Free
SILOSO BEACH PARTY
Look forward to fireworks, foam parties and plenty of fun. The 12th edition of Singapore's only beach countdown party features a star-studded line-up of international and local DJs, with Dutch musician Jay Hardway headlining the main stage.
WHERE: Siloso Beach, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
WHEN: Dec 31, 6pm
ADMISSION: For those aged 18 and above; $68 for standard entry with one drink, VIP tickets from $108