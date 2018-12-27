Gig picks: Our Voices In SG and Siloso Beach Party

ANGELA ZHANG JOURNEY WORLD TOUR 2019





Taiwanese singer Angela Zhang will be performing new renditions of hits such as Invisible Wings and I'm Not Afraid at her upcoming gig in Singapore. PHOTO: IMC LIVE GLOBAL



The petite Taiwanese singer with the big voice last performed in Singapore in 2016 after the release of her ninth studio album Head Over Heels (2016). While Chang has not released a new record since, she will be performing new renditions of hits such as Invisible Wings and I'm Not Afraid at the upcoming gig. Fans will already know this: She turns 37 on the day of the show.

WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 1, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore Expo

MRT: Expo

WHEN: Jan 19, 7pm

ADMISSION: $108 to $238 for standard tickets from Apactix

OUR VOICES IN SG

Malaysian singer Jess Lee, Malaysian singer-songwriter Namewee and veteran Taiwanese singer Tiger Huang join forces in this Mandopop concert. Lee's dramatic tracks include Cliff To The Heaven and Snowstorm; Namewee is the composer, producer and singer-rapper of the monster hit Stranger In The North; and Huang is the smoky-voiced singer of numbers such as Not So Simple and Partner.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Jan 12, 8pm

ADMISSION: $58 to $178 from Sistic

MEDIACORP LET'S CELEBRATE 2019

Usher in 2019 with a line-up of home-grown stars, including music acts such as Taufik Batisah, Gentle Bones and Joanna Dong, as well as Mediacorp artists including Pierre Png, Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan.

WHERE: The Promontory @ Marina Bay, 11 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Downtown

WHEN: Dec 31, doors open at 7pm, pre-show starts at 10pm

ADMISSION: Free

SILOSO BEACH PARTY

Look forward to fireworks, foam parties and plenty of fun. The 12th edition of Singapore's only beach countdown party features a star-studded line-up of international and local DJs, with Dutch musician Jay Hardway headlining the main stage.

WHERE: Siloso Beach, Sentosa

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Dec 31, 6pm

ADMISSION: For those aged 18 and above; $68 for standard entry with one drink, VIP tickets from $108

INFO: www.sentosa.com.sg/silosobeachparty