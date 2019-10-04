Gig Picks: One dance presents coone supported by Hong & Matthew

ONE DANCE PRESENTS COONE SUPPORTED BY HONG & MATTHEW

Belgian DJ Coone was the first DJ to play hardstyle - which draws on influences of techno, hard trance and hardcore - on the main stage of his home country's Tomorrowland dance music festival last year.

The celebrated DJ, who has collaborated with dance music's top names, including Steve Aoki and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, drops by Singapore this weekend.

WHERE:Zouk main room, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: $40 at the door; comes with one complimentary drink; For table reservations, e-mail zoukclub@zoukclub.com or WhatsApp 9006-8793

MARQUEE SINGAPORE PRESENTS BOOMBOX CARTEL AND NICKY ROMERO

Founded by producer Americo Garcia and writing partner Jorge Medina, Boombox Cartel's Latin influences colour their style of electronic and hip-hop music.

Meanwhile, Dutch DJ-producer Nicky Romero is no stranger to Singapore, having brought his progressive house tunes to club gigs and festivals over the years.

Both acts make their debut at Marquee Singapore this weekend.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 10pm to 6am ADMISSION: Tickets from $58 (Boombox Cartel) and $68 (Nicky Romero) at the door; inclusive of one house-pour drink

KLLO IN SINGAPORE PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X KILO LOUNGE

Australian duo Kllo - Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam - bring their melange of electro-pop and mellow R&B beats tinged with UK garage to Kilo Lounge.

Besides tracks from their 2017 debut record Backwater, their first show here also promises a preview of new material from their sophomore album, which will be released next year.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Thursday, 8 to 11pm ADMISSION: Advance tickets at $35 from str.sg/JJRJ or $45 at the door

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS X SHI FU MIZ: HAW PAR THRILLA 2

Party among the colourful statues and dioramas of Haw Par Villa at the second edition of Haw Par Thrilla, brought to life by home-grown party collective Ice Cream Sundays in collaboration with Hong Kong's Shi Fu Miz dance music festival.

As DJs spin house, disco, acid, techno and the like, wander among multimedia art and design installations as you enjoy gelato popsicles by Popbar SG and craft beers by Lion Brewery Co.

WHERE: Haw Par Villa, 262 Pasir Panjang Road MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Oct 12, 3 to 10.30pm ADMISSION: $25 from str.sg/JJRo