Gig picks: Local singer-songwriter Charlie Lim, Chinese diva Na Ying and Mandopop R&B/soul singer Khalil Fong

CHARLIE LIM "LIVE IN CONCERT"

Local singer-songwriter Charlie Lim reached a nation-wide audience with his sensitive take on We Are Singapore for this year's National Day Parade. New fans of his who are keen to find out more about his music - which dips into folk, pop and electronic music - should head for this concert as he will be playing material from his eponymous debut (2011), Time/Space (2015) and Check-Hook, which was released in October.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Dec 7, 8pm

ADMISSION: $58 to $88 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

NA YING NA WORLD TOUR CONCERT - SINGAPORE

In recent years, Chinese singer Na Ying has been better known as a judge on the television reality show The Voice Of China and subsequently Sing! China. But she was a pop star first, reportedly with over 10 million albums sold. The diva last performed in Singapore in 1999 and is known for hits such as Conquer and The Day Doesn't Know The Night.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Feb 23, 8pm

ADMISSION: $48 to $288 from Sistic

HUAYI 2019

KHALIL FONG TIO CONCERT TOUR



Singer-songwriter Khalil Fong. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ESPLANADE- THEATRES ON THE BAY



On his last album, Journey To The West (2016), Hong Kong-based singer-songwriter Khalil Fong effortlessly melded different genres and elements, collaborating with the likes of Beijing Mongolian folk-rockers Hanggai Band and South Korea's R&B and hip-hop artists Crush and Zion.T. It won Fong the Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Male Vocalist. Fans can probably expect to hear some material from it, as well as his latest single Throw It Off and his older hits, such as Love Love Love and Love Song.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Feb 16, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $58 to $168 from www.esplanade.com or Sistic