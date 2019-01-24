Gig picks: Local bands Faux Pas and Sangriento, #UMAMISOUNDS, and Art After Dark

Eddino Abdul Hadi recommends:

SEPARATE CONVERSATIONS WITH FAUX PAS

Alternative rock quartet Faux Pas, which came to prominence through their stints in the Noise Music Mentorship and Baybeats Budding Band programmes, will celebrate the release of their debut EP, Separate Conversations, with two live sets at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre.

The band are known for their upbeat, buoyant brand of indie rock. Their performances are part of the Esplanade's All Things New series of shows by rising home-grown acts taking place throughout January.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Jan 26, 8.15pm and 9.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

SANGRIENTO BLOOD PACT ALBUM + COMIC LAUNCH



The band will launch their latest release accompanied by a graphic novel. PHOTO: SANGRIENTO



Home-grown symphonic metal band Sangriento, also an alumni of the Noise Music Mentorship Programme and Baybeats Budding Band programmes, made their name with their theatrical live performances and steampunk-inspired image.

The band will launch their latest release, Blood Pact, an 11-track concept album with a storyline set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The album is accompanied by a graphic novel drawn by drummer Christal, comprising chapters based on the new songs.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, Multi-Purpose Hall, 28 Aliwal Street

MRT: Bugis/Lavender/Nicoll Highway

WHEN: Jan 26, 7pm

ADMISSION: From $17. Go to https://sangrientobloodpact.peatix.com

#UMAMISOUNDS



Electronica/R&B singer theodora recently released a single titled Talking Insane. PHOTO: UMAMI



Singapore record label Umami Records will stage the second instalment of their live music series, this time with three acts under its roster.

On the bill are electronica/R&B singer theodora, who released recent single Talking Insane; new pop trio brb; and rapper Nicco Homaili, known for his blend of hip-hop and electronica.

WHERE: Decline, 37 Lorong 23 Geylang

MRT: Aljunied

WHEN: Feb 1, 7pm

ADMISSION: $25 through https://umamirecords.sg/umamisounds-02/, $28 at the door

ART AFTER DARK X SINGAPORE ART WEEK 2019



Producer-DJ Intriguant will be performing at Art After Dark, as part of Singapore Art Week. PHOTO: KIAT



Art After Dark, part of Singapore Art Week, features not just exhibitions, talks and live art performances but also music by electronic acts and singers.

Performing at the party are producer-DJ Intriguant, singer, songwriter and producer Vandetta, rapper and singer MAS1A, and dub artist Metzdub.

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

WHEN: Jan 25, 7pm

ADMISSION: Free