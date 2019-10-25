Gig Picks: La Playa By Foc with Aly & Fila

LA PLAYA BY FOC WITH ALY & FILA

Egyptian DJ duo Aly and Fila return to Singapore to headline the inaugural edition of beachfront party La Playa at FOC Sentosa.

Invoking Mediterranean beach vibes, the beach club and Spanish restaurant has teamed up with music collective AOS Collective to host the legends of the trance-music world, who broadcast a weekly radio show called Future Sound Of Egypt.

They will be supported by the likes of DJs Jochen Miller, Michael Vagas, Fred E and Shigeki. WHERE: FOC Sentosa, 110 Tanjong Beach Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm till late ADMISSION: Tickets at $38 (includes one house-pour) from str.sg/JUdP or $48 at the door. Entry for those aged 18 and above only. For table bookings, e-mail laplaya@focsentosa.com, WhatsApp 9826-0249 or call 6100-1100

MANILA GREY PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X KILO LOUNGE

Upcoming Canadian-Filipino hip-hop duo Manila Grey are performing in Singapore for the first time.

The Vancouver natives and childhood friends, Neeko and Soliven, grew up with the sounds of American acts such as Outkast and Usher.

Now, their blend of R&B and hip-hop has spawned tracks such as Silver Skies and Timezones. WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Nov 6, 10pm ADMISSION: Advance tickets at $30 from str.sg/JUdW or $40 at the door

ESPLANADE PRESENTS: VOICES SERIES: OPUS JAM

French a cappella group Opus Jam make their debut here as part of the Esplanade's Voices Series, which showcases vocal music performed by the world's most renowned vocal ensembles.

Along with harmonious vocals, expect a touch of humour and lightness from the group, comprising Emmanuel Cappalaere (tenor), Julien Guilloton (bass), David-Alexandre Aquiba (beatboxing), Remy Arenas (baritone), Nicolas Gabet (soprano) and Mathieu Becquerelle (tenor).

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Monday and Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $40 from securetix.esplanade.com or Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

NEW HOPE CLUB LOVE AGAIN TOUR

Fresh-faced British pop trio New Hope Club come to Singapore next week.

Comprising George Smith, Blake Richardson and Reece Bibby, the Northern England natives bonded over their shared goal of making acoustic guitar-driven pop music anthems, taking inspiration from Britpop giants Oasis and indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Expect to hear tracks such as Know Me Too Well and Somebody That You Loved live. WHERE: The Pavilion, 01-01 Far East Square, 28 China Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: General standing tickets at $95 from www.apactix.com. Limited VIP Meet & Greet upgrades are sold separately at $55