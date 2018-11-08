Gig picks: Joker Xue, Wang Leehom and Neon Lights Festival

JOKER XUE SKYSCRAPER WORLD TOUR 2018 IN SINGAPORE

Chinese singer-songwriter Joker Xue's hits include Ambiguous, Animal World and Like The Wind - and that is just off his latest album The Crossing (2017). The major Mandopop star is also known for tracks such as Actor, Ugly, What Else Do You Want From Me and many more. Expect the singer-actor-host to deliver the goods in this much anticipated show, his first big-scale concert in Singapore after performing at a private event at Marina Bay Sands in February.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Nov 17, 7pm ADMISSION: $137 to $287 from SportsHubTix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg)

WANG LEEHOM 'DESCENDANTS OF THE DRAGON 2060' WORLD TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Since he last performed in Singapore in 2012, Chinese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom has gotten married and is now the father of three children. His last album A.I. Love (2017) has songs inspired byfatherhood in tracks such as Dearest and World Without Tears.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Jan 5, 7pm ADMISSION: $188 to $328 from SportsHubTix

NEON LIGHTS FESTIVAL 2018

The third edition of the music and arts festival is spread out over three nights. The headliner on Nov 9 is Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna, Nov 10's is American rock band Interpol and Nov 11's is Caribou, the stage name of Canadian musician Dan Snaith.

WHERE: Fort Canning Park, Fort Gate, 51 Canning Rise MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Nov 9, 6pm; Nov 10 and 11, 2pm ADMISSION: From $99 for an early bird single-day pass from Sistic