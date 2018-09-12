Gig picks: Jay Chou, The Killers and more at F1; American jazz singer Stacey Kent

FORMULA 1 2018 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX
After tearing up the tracks in 2012, Mandopop king Jay Chou returns to F1 for another performance. He is producing a film on racing titled Nezha and has said that he will incorporate some racing elements into his show on the night of Sept 14.
Other headliners include American rock band The Killers and English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.
WHERE: Marina Bay Street Circuit
MRT: Find the closest station to your preferred gate at singaporegp.sg/getting_around
WHEN: Sept 14 to 16
ADMISSION: From $38 for single-day wheelchair accessible platforms and $78 for single-day walkabouts with access to the performance areas in Zone 4, which includes the Padang stage. Go to singaporegp.sg
INFO: For details on the entertainment line-up, go to singaporegp.sg/off-track/entertainment-highlights
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX - LIVE IN SINGAPORE
Postmodern Jukebox puts a vintage spin on contemporary songs and some of their most popular makeovers include their take on Radiohead's Creep and Meghan Trainor's All About That Bass. The American collective has over 3.6 million subscribers to its YouTube channel.
WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
WHEN: Sept 18, 8pm
ADMISSION: $78 to $158 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
CALOGERO ASIAN TOUR
French pop-rock singer Calogero's hit singles include En Apesanteur (In Weightlessness) and Face A La Mer (Facing The Sea). His most recent solo album was 2017's Liberte Cherie.
WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall
WHEN: Sept 19, 8pm
ADMISSION: $75 to $110 from Sistic
MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES: STACEY KENT
American jazz singer Stacey Kent earned a Grammy nomination for Best Vocal Jazz Album for Breakfast On The Morning Tram (2009), which featured novelist Kazuo Ishiguro as a lyricist on four songs.
Her latest album, I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions (2017), was named Album of the Year in the vocal category at the Jazz Japan Awards.
WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
WHEN: Sept 20, 7.30pm
ADMISSION: The gig is sold out but limited tickets may be released 24 hours before the show. Email boxoffice@esplanade.com to be put on a waiting list.