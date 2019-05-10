Gig Picks: Jason Mraz Good Vibes Tour

JASON MRAZ GOOD VIBES TOUR

Just six months after his last concert here at the National Stadium, American folk-pop singer-songwriter Jason Mraz returns to a more intimate venue – The Star Theatre.

The Grammy winner’s concert tour comes off the back of his latest album Know (2018) and he will also be making stops in Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Taipei and Shanghai.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $198 from www.apactix.com

ESPLANADE PRESENTS: MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES – JAPANESE BREAKFAST

Experience the sparkling dream pop sounds of Korean-American singer Michelle Zauner, who will make her Singapore debut at the Esplanade. Expect tracks off her 2017 album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, as well as her critically acclaimed debut record, 2016’s Psychopomp. Home-grown trio Sobs, who also dabble in dream pop, will open for her.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $50 from esplanade.com and Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg); $60 at the door. Limited concession for students, full-time national servicemen and seniors at $45. Standing room only

MARQUEE SINGAPORE PRESENTS ARMIN VAN BUUREN

Dutch trance music titan Armin Van Buuren returns to Singapore with a show at the Republic's newest and biggest club, Marquee.

Other than being responsible for catchy club hits like Blah Blah Blah and Great Spirit, he has a weekly radio show called A State Of Trance, which is broadcast to nearly 40 million listeners in 84 countries over 100 radio stations.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today, 9pm till late ADMISSION: Limited tickets at the door from $58 for women and $68 for men (includes one house pour)

ESPLANADE PRESENTS: MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES – PHUM VIPHURIT

Following his first outing here at music festival Neon Lights last year, Thailand-born, New Zealand-raised singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit returns with new songs off his yet-to-be-released sophomore album.

Expect tracks such as Hello, Anxiety as well as familiar numbers off his 2017 debut album, Manchild. Home-grown R&B trio brb. will open for Viphurit.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: Only $35 tickets remaining, from esplanade.com and Sistic