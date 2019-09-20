Gig Picks: Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

FORMULA ONE SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

Marquee music acts such as American rock quartet Red Hot Chili Peppers, British trio Muse and American singer Gwen Stefani might pull in the crowds at the main Padang stage, but there are plenty of other eclectic acts performing at the various stages around the Marina Bay Circuit Park at the F1.

They include home-grown singer-songwriters Ffion and Glen Wee, Indian-American hip-hop artist Raja Kumari and Malaysian singer-producer NJWA.

WHERE: Marina Bay Street Circuit MRT: Find the closest station to your preferred gate at singaporegp.sg/en/event-info/circuit-park-map WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, various times ADMISSION: From $38 for single-day, wheelchair-accessible platforms and $98 for single-day grandstands and walkabout INFO: www.singaporegp.sg

MY LOVE ANDY LAU WORLD TOUR - SINGAPORE

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau is finally performing in Singapore again, 11 years after his last concert here. The four Singapore shows are set to replicate the dazzling stage set of the Hong Kong shows, which quickly sold out all 20 dates in the past year.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Wednesday to Sept 28, 8pm ADMISSION: $168 to $368 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

THE ANDREW LIM TRIO

Renowned home-grown jazz guitarist Andrew Lim will play a gig at his alma mater, the National University of Singapore.

The musician, who honed his chops in New York and graduated with a master's degree in music from the Aaron Copland School of Music there, will perform with his new trio. The group also comprises two other stalwarts of the jazz scene - bass player Christy Smith (above, right) and drummer Aaron James Lee (above, left).

WHERE: UTown Dance Studio, University Town, Stephen Riady Centre, 2 College Avenue West MRT: Kent Ridge/Clementi WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration (go to bit.ly/EMCC-ALim)

FRED PERRY SUBCULTURE LIVE

The three music acts performing at this instalment of the Fred Perry Subculture series of gigs present the broad nature of home-grown music acts.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Lim is known for his neo-soul music, Coming Up Roses play a mix of alternative rock and shoegaze, while DJ KIDG will spin an eclectic mix of indie disco jams.

WHERE: Deck, 120A Prinsep Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration (go to bit.ly/2ktpie3)

JEREMY MONTEIRO AND FRIENDS: OVERJOYED - A JAZZ TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF STEVIE WONDER

Singapore jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro's new album celebrates the music of American soul icon Stevie Wonder. He will play his interpretations of hits such as You Are The Sunshine Of My Life and My Cherie Amour live, accompanied by musicians such as Eugene Pao, Alemay Fernandez and Stephen Francis.

Two of the three concerts are already sold out, but tickets are still available for the Sept 28 afternoon show.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sept 28, 3pm ADMISSION: $59 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)