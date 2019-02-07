Gig picks: English duo Pet Shop Boys, American singer Josh Groban, Australian singer-songwriter Julia Wu

PET SHOP BOYS THE SUPER TOUR

The most successful duo in British music history bring their current world tour to Singapore. It started as a four-night residency called Inner Sanctum at London's Royal Opera House in 2016, which The Daily Telegraph described as "(encompassing) high culture, club culture, theatre, cinema, political satire and a mind-bending laser show".

The Pet Shop Boys formed in 1981 and their long list of hits include It's A Sin, Go West and I'm With Stupid. Super (2016) is their 13th studio album.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: March 26, 8pm

ADMISSION: $128 to $228 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

JOSH GROBAN BRIDGES TOUR

Award-winning American singer-songwriter Josh Groban finally holds his first concert in Singapore. His rich baritone has powered hits such as You Raise Me Up and You Are Loved (Don't Give Up).

The tour is named after his eighth studio album Bridges (2018), which contains a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's classic Bridge Over Troubled Water.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Feb 25, 8pm

ADMISSION: $108 to $328 from Sistic

HUAYI 2019

IN::MUSIC JULIA WU "1994"



Julia Wu's follow-up record in 2018 is 1994 Yi Jiu Jiu Shi, referencing her year of birth. PHOTO: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY



Australia-born Chinese singer-songwriter Julia Wu's debut R&B-infused album 1:28 was released to critical acclaim in 2017.

Her 2018 follow-up record, 1994 Yi Jiu Jiu Shi (1994 Old Affairs As Before), references her year of birth and also lends the gig its name.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Feb 23, 4pm

ADMISSION: $30 from Sistic