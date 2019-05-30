Gig picks: Deon, Gil Glaze with Emma Hewitt, Bohan Phoenix and Gregor Salto

DEON: EULOGIA; EULOGY ALBUM LAUNCH

Fresh off the release of his 10-track album eulogia;eulogy and a Tokyo tour,homegrown singer-songwriter Deon is launching the work with a show at the Esplanade this weekend.

The album, his third, was conceived over the past three years and draws inspiration from his parents' battle with illnesses - in particular his father's struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Backed by a four-piece band, the multi-instrumentalist will perform tracks such as Fix, Moving in Silence and What Do I Owe.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: June 1, 7.30pm to 9pm

ADMISSION: General admission tickets at $25 via eulogiaeulogy.peatix.com

GIL GLAZE AND EMMA HEWITT AT MARQUEE SINGAPORE

Marquee Singapore's June roster of DJs kicks off with Swiss DJ Gil Glaze on the decks.

He will be accompanied by guest act, Australian trance singer, Emma Hewitt, who is best known for her vocals on songs like You and I with Egyptian DJ Duo Aly & Fila, and Waiting with Dutch DJ duo Dash Berlin.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: June 1, 9pm till late

ADMISSION: Limited tickets at the door from $28 for women and $38 for men (includes one house pour)

BOHAN PHOENIX PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X PHUTURE

United States-based Chinese rapper Bohan Phoenix has been grabbing the attention of both the Eastern and Western music worlds with his multilingual prowess, and unique cultural amalgamation of rap cultures.

Watch him effortlessly switch between lyrics in Mandarin and English, as the up-and-comer performs tracks off his 2018 debut record Overseas, as well as his EP, Yaode, which was released in March this year.

WHERE: Phuture, Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN: June 8, 9pm to 1am

ADMISSION: $20 (early bird) and $30 (advance) via bit.ly/BohanPhoenixSGTix, or $40 at the door.

BAR ROUGE GONE ROGUE PRESENTS: GREGOR SALTO

Best known for tracks like Para Voce and high-profile remixes of tracks by the likes of Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, Grammy-nominated Dutch DJ and producer Gregor Salto returns to Singapore with his brand of house music with a Latin and Afro-soul twist.

WHERE: Bar Rouge, Levels 71 & 72, Equinox Complex, Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: June 15, 10pm to 4am

ADMISSION: Free entry before 10.30pm. $25 for ladies and men after 10.30pm. Includes a standard house pour drink. For table reservations e-mail bar.rouge@swissotel.com or call 9177-7307