Gig Picks: Deon: Eulogia; Eulogy Album launch

DEON: EULOGIA; EULOGY ALBUM LAUNCH

Fresh off the release of his 10-track album eulogia;eulogy and a Tokyo tour, home-grown singer-songwriter Deon is launching the work with a show at the Esplanade this weekend.

The album, his third, was conceived over the past three years and draws inspiration from his parents' battle with illnesses - in particular, his father's struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Backed by a four-piece band, the multi-instrumentalist will perform tracks such as Fix, Moving In Silence and What Do I Owe.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30 to 9pm ADMISSION:Tickets at $25 via eulogiaeulogy.peatix.com

GIL GLAZE AND EMMA HEWITT AT MARQUEE SINGAPORE

Marquee Singapore's June roster of DJs kicks off with Swiss DJ Gil Glaze on the decks.

He will be accompanied by guest act, Australian trance singer Emma Hewitt, who is best known for her vocals on songs such as You And I, with Egyptian DJ Duo Aly & Fila; and Waiting, with Dutch DJ duo Dash Berlin.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 9pm till late ADMISSION: Limited tickets at the door, from $28 for women and $38 for men (includes one house pour)

BAR ROUGE GONE ROGUE PRESENTS: GREGOR SALTO

Best known for tracks such as Para Voce and high-profile remixes of tracks by the likes of pop singers Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, Grammy-nominated Dutch DJ and producer Gregor Salto returns to Singapore with his brand of house music, which features a Latin and Afro-soul twist.

WHERE: Bar Rouge, Levels 71 and 72 Equinox Complex, Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: June 15, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: Free entry before 10.30pm, $25 after 10.30pm. Includes a standard house-pour drink. For table reservations, e-mail bar.rouge@swissotel.com or call 9177-7307

BOHAN PHOENIX PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X PHUTURE

United States-based Chinese rapper Bohan Phoenix has been grabbing the attention of audiences in the East and West with his multilingual prowess and cultural amalgamation of rap cultures.

Watch him switch effortlessly between lyrics in Mandarin and English, as the up-and-coming artist performs tracks from his 2018 debut record, Overseas, as well as his EP, Yaode, which was released in March.

WHERE: Phuture, Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: June 8, 9pm to 1am ADMISSION: $20 (early bird) and $30 (advance) via bit.ly/BohanPhoenixSGTix or $40 at the door