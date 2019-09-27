Gig Picks: Cross-over x 9m88 live in Singapore

CROSS-OVER X 9M88 LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Even before her debut album, Beyond Mediocrity - which dips into R&B, hip-hop and jazz - was released last month, Taiwanese singer 9m88 was already making waves.

She has been featured in a number of high-profile collaborations, including Everybody Woohoo (2018), with Taiwanese band sodagreen's Wu Ching-feng, and B.O., with Golden Melody Award Best New Artist OZI.

WHERE:Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Nov 28, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 (standard) and $128 (VIP) from cross-overx9m88.peatix.com

CHILLFEST @ THE GREEN

The inaugural ChillFest aims to celebrate life through music and is also about raising awareness of environmental sustainability and a healthy lifestyle, according to its website.

The music line-up includes American pop rock band Boyce Avenue as well as acclaimed home-grown singer-songwriter Charlie Lim. There will also be DJ sets.

There are also yoga sessions and workshops on topics such as the problem of plastics in the oceans.

WHERE: Fort Green, Fort Canning Park MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Oct 19, performances start at 5.30pm ADMISSION: $138 for a standard-day ticket from chill-fest.com

SG:SW2019 I WRITE THE SONGS FINALE CONCERT

The future songwriting stars of Mandopop could possibly be uncovered through this nationwide contest. Twelve songs, whittled down from the 354 entries received, will be performed at this concert and they are up for accolades such as Best Song Award and Melody (Merit) Award.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $18 and $25 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

CROWD LU WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE 11TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu can sometimes have a quirky point of view in his songs.

For example, Zao An Chen Zhi Mei (Beautiful Morning) is an invigorating paean to breakfast.

So, trust him to mark his 11th anniversary - his acclaimed debut album 100 Ways Of Living was released in 2008 - with a concert tour.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Oct 5, 7pm ADMISSION: $68 to $188 from Sistic