Gig picks: Andy Lau, Rainie Yang and The 1975

RAINIE YANG YOUTH LIES WITHIN SINGAPORE

Less than a month after her fiance, Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao, performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Taiwan's Rainie Yang will hold her own show - her first concert here in six years.

She has since released well-regarded albums, A Tale Of Two Rainies (2014) and Traces Of Time In Love (2016), showcasing a more grown-up brand of pop that is miles away from her early cutesy material. The track Youth Lies Within was released in 2017 and is also the title of her current world tour.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Nov 9, 7pm

ADMISSION: $108 to $198 from Apactix



PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE



MY LOVE ANDY LAU WORLD TOUR - SINGAPORE



PHOTO: UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT



It has been a long wait for fans of Andy Lau the singer as the Hong Kong entertainer last performed here in 2008, also at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. His new tour kicked off in Hong Kong in December 2018 and tickets to all 20 shows were quickly sold out.

Expect him to perform both his Cantonese and Mandarin hits, including tracks such as You Are My Woman and Forget Love Potion.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

WHEN: Sept 25-28, 8pm

ADMISSION: $168 to $368 from Apactix (call 3158-8588 or go to www.apactix.com)

THE 1975 - LIVE IN SINGAPORE



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



English indie pop rock band The 1975 released their third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, in 2018 and won British Album of the Year at the 2019 Brit Awards.

They should be a blast live, with South Wales' Buzz Magazine saying frontman Matt Healy's "buoyant stage presence fizzes with charm and zeal".

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Sept 16, 8pm

ADMISSION: $88 to $148 from Apactix