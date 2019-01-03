Gig picks: American rapper Kyle, indie collective Superorganism

KYLE PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS

American rapper Kyle stops by Singapore as part of his Lightspeed World Tour, off the release of his debut album Light Of Mine.

Best known for his feel-good tracks such as iSpy, he will be accompanied by a full live band for his show here.

Singapore rapper TheLionCityBoy and DJ Prav of hip-hop collective .Wav(y). are set to open for him.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Jan 4, 8 to 11pm (doors open at 7.30pm)

ADMISSION: From $60 for advance tickets to $200 for a bundle of four tickets, via igo.events

SGMUSO PRESENTS: THE OUTER LIMITS



Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying is one of three headlining acts at The Music Society Singapore's fundraiser music festival. PHOTO: JOVIAN LIM



Some of Singapore's finest music acts will perform at SGMUSO's (The Music Society, Singapore) fundraiser, which aims to raise $70,000 for promoting and developing the local music scene through workshops, networking sessions and other initiatives.

The festival will feature up-and-comers Yao and Houg as well as comeback bands A Vacant Affair and West Grand Boulevard, and culminate in a projection of live visuals as headliners Linying, Sezairi and Caracal perform.

WHERE: *Scape The Ground Theatre, Level 2, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

WHEN: Jan 5, 3 to 10pm

ADMISSION: Tickets at $30 via bit.ly/theouterlimitsSG. Public donations welcome via the ticketing site or www.sgmuso.org/donate

SUPERORGANISM - LIVE IN SINGAPORE



Britain-based indie-pop collective Superorganism will be performing in Singapore on Jan 11, 2019. PHOTO: SYMMETRY ENTERTAINMENT



Viral, Britain-based indie-pop collective Superorganism, lead by 18-year-old Orono Noguchi on vocals, bring their brand of quirky cool tunes here. Their debut self-titled album, which came out in March last year, was named one of Rolling Stone's 50 best albums of 2018.

Expect tracks such as Everybody Wants To Be Famous and Something For Your M.I.N.D.

WHERE: The Pavilion @ Far East Square, 01-01, 28 China Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

WHEN: Jan 11, 7 to 9.30pm

ADMISSION: $75 via igo.events

CE LA VI PRESENTS BOB SINCLAR



French DJ-producer Bob Sinclair will be performing a set at Ce La Vi on Jan 25, 2019. PHOTO: CE LA VI



Best known for chart-topping tracks Love Generation and World, Hold On (Children Of The Sky), party fixture and famed French DJ-producer Bob Sinclar revisits Singapore for a sky-high set at Ce La Vi.

WHERE: Ce La Vi Club Lounge, Marina Bay Sands Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue

WHEN: Jan 25, 10pm till late

ADMISSION: $28 for pre-sale tickets from igo.events and $38 at the door. Entry includes one premium pour. For table reservations, call 6508-2188 or e-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com