Gig Picks: Al Mckay's Earth, Wind & Fire Experience

AL MCKAY'S EARTH, WIND & FIRE EXPERIENCE

Boogie Wonderland comes to Singapore by way of Al McKay All Stars , a 13-piece tribute band put together by McKay, former guitarist of legendary funk and soul band Earth, Wind & Fire.

The concert may not be held on the 21st night of September, but expect to hear the classic Earth, Wind & Fire hit, September, which Grammy winner McKay co-wrote.

The Erik Hargrove Band featuring singer Dasha Logan, as well as DJ Orio are on support duty.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Wednesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: From $98 (upper-tier seats) to $148 (VIP standing) via bitly.com/EWFSingapore

ESCAPE 56 FEATURING HENRIK SCHWARZ

The defunct Altimate club at 1-Altitude will be revived for one night only via a pop-up club by house and techno party organisers Blackout Agency.

Veteran German deep house producer, composer and DJ Henrik Schwarz will helm the decks, with support from local DJs Joshua P and Toppings.

WHERE: 61st floor, One Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 10pm to 3am ADMISSION: $68.50 via escape56-henrikschwarz.peatix.com

MADE IN SINGAPORE STAGE BY HUGO (MUSIC MATTERS LIVE)

The concert will feature performers from the Asia-Pacific region who are part of the Music Matters Live festival, as well as Singapore talents such as rappers TheLionCityBoy and Shigga Shay and pop acts Rriley, Aisyah Aziz and Estelle Fly.

Home-grown DJ-producer Myrne will helm the after party at Capital at Zouk.

WHERE: Main Stage at Clarke Quay Fountain Square, 3 River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm to 11.30pm, after party from 11.30pm at Capital at Zouk ADMISSION: Free for main event; After party at Capital is $35 for women, $40 for men, the first 30 people to show up dressed in Hugo apparel will get free entry.

LIQUID NIGHTS SINGAPORE PRESENTS ALAN WALKER & R3HAB

Electronic dance music label Liquid State returns for its second showcase at Zouk's main room, again with headline act and global electronic music superstar Alan Walker.

The Norwegian DJ, who is behind mega hits such as Faded and On My Way, will be joined by Dutch DJ R3hab and supported by label mates and fellow DJs and producers Corsak, Wukong and Miso.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Wednesday, 10pm to 3am ADMISSION: $45 (pre-sale) or $60 (at the door). Entry (before midnight) comes with one standard house-pour drink.