THE HOMECOMING: A NATIONAL DAY SPECIAL

Three years after they said farewell to fans in their final show, home-grown punk/indie rock band Plainsunset are back for this National Day-themed gig.

The band will play tunes from their five albums dating back to the 1990s. The gig will also feature sets from fellow home-grown bands - alternative rockers Sun Eater, garage-punk trio Knightingale, post-hardcore band After The Sky and Bad Dod, winner of the recent Vans Musicians Wanted Showcase band contest.

WHERE: Canvas Club, B1-01 The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15, including one drink

SINGAPURA ROCK

A gig tied to the National Day weekend, this event in the heart of the Orchard area features Singapore bands playing original tunes.

The line-up comprises raucous quartet Thambi K Seaow, possibly the only local band to wear leather jackets and sarongs on stage, pop-punk/indie rock heroes Plainsunset as well as punk rockers Amterible and Take-Off.

WHERE: Al Capone's, 02-01 Far East Shopping Centre, 545 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 at the door

LANY MALIBU NIGHTS WORLD TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Los Angeles-based indie-pop trio Lany, comprising drummer Jake Goss, pianist and guitarist Paul Klein and keyboardist and guitarist Les Priest, are known for tunes such as Thru These Tears and I Don't Wanna Love You Anymore from their second album, Malibu Nights (2018).

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets at $112 from Live Nation (go to www.livenation.sg)

THE VAMPS FOUR CORNERS TOUR

British pop-rock band The Vamps, known for hits such as Somebody To You and Can We Dance, have won several awards, including Best British Group in 2014 and 2016 at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Comprising Tristan Evans, Brad Simpson, James McVey and Connor Ball, the group last held a concert here at the same venue in 2016.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Thursday, 8pm ADMISSION: $132 from Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg, or call 6348-5555) and Ticketek (www.ticketek.com.sg).