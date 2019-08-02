CE LA VI PRESENTS KRISTIAN NAIRN AKA HODOR

It will be a "rave of thrones" at roof-top club lounge Ce La Vi with DJ Kristian Nairn, who is best known for playing Hodor on award-winning television show Game Of Thrones.

The club will be transformed into the houses of Westeros, complete with an Iron Throne.

Expect big room and house tunes by the Northern Irish DJ, who held a residency at Ireland's Kremlin club for 11 years and also played at famed clubs around the world such as Las Vegas' Hakkasan and Ibiza's Amnesia.

WHERE: Ce La Vi Club Lounge, Marina Bay Sands Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Aug 16, 10pm till late ADMISSION: $28, includes one premium pour. For table reservations, call 6508-2188 or e-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com

YOUTH X WEEKEND FESTIVAL

Two events taking place this weekend at the Singapore Sports Hub celebrate youth - the Music For A Cause festival and Shine Live showcase.

While Shine Live will feature a new wave of young home-grown talents such as Yung Raja, Fariz Jabba and Narelle Kheng, Music For A Cause brings together local acts, who will perform in support of 16 social causes. Beneficiaries include the Alzheimer's Disease Association, Our Singapore Reefs and The Breath Movement.

The festival, which encourages giving and volunteerism through music, will feature singer Joanna Dong, cover bands 53A and Jack & Rai, and trip-hop/chillwave act Houg.

WHERE: OCBC Arena Park (Music For A Cause) and OCBC Square Main Stage (Shine Live), Singapore Sports Hub MRT: Stadium WHEN: Music For A Cause - tomorrow (4.40 to 10.30pm) and Sunday (2.30 to 9.30pm); Shine Live: tomorrow (7 to 10.30pm) and Sunday (6.30 to 10pm) ADMISSION: Free INFO: mfac.sg and www.facebook.com/nycsg

MARQUEE SINGAPORE PRESENTS LIL JON

Kick off the National Day weekend with Grammy Award-winning American rapper Lil Jon.

Expect hits such as Turn Down For What and Yeah! from the king of crunk music, who will be playing a DJ set.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Thursday, 10pm till late ADMISSION: Limited tickets are available at the door from $48 (includes one house pour) INFO: marqueesingapore.com or @MarqueeSingapore (Instagram and Facebook)

NO STANDING ONLY DANCING: NOSAJ THING

Singapore-based gig promoters Collective Minds kick off their new party series called No Standing Only Dancing with Californian DJ-producer Nosaj Thing, who counts rappers Kendrick Lamar and Chance The Rapper among his collaborators. He will be joined by music collective Yeti Out and home-grown DJ Ramesh.

WHERE: Tuff Club, 19-01, 138 Robinson Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Aug 16, 10pm to 3am ADMISSION: Advance tickets at $35 from bit.ly/NoStandingTix or $40 at the door