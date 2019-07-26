WE ARE SINGERS

The similarities between Taiwan's Lala Hsu, A-lin and Rachel Liang go beyond their choice of occupation. All three have appeared on the Chinese reality show I Am A Singer (2013 to present), boosting their popularity in China. Apart from their own hits, they will probably perform some of their best-loved covers from the show.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Aug 10, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $218 from Sports Hub Tix. Go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888

WESTLIFE - THE TWENTY TOUR

Ireland's Westlife mark their 20th anniversary with a world tour and their 11th studio album Spectrum, due to be released in November.

They are one of the biggest boy bands around with reportedly 55 million records sold worldwide and the holders of a Guinness World Record for achieving seven consecutive No. 1 singles in the United Kingdom. Among their many hits are songs such as Swear It Again, If I Let You Go and Fool Again.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Aug 10, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $248 from Sports Hub Tix

GARDENS BY THE BAY & MEDIACORP NATIONAL DAY CONCERT

Here is a reason not to travel during the National Day long weekend. Make that several reasons. The line-up for this inaugural two-day concert includes seasoned performers such as Kit Chan (above), Dick Lee and Rahimah Rahim, along with newer acts such as electronic music singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko and GeTai Challenge winner Desmond Ng.

WHERE: The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay MRT: Promenade WHEN: Aug 10 and 11, 4-9.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/nationaldayconcert

MY SONGS 6

Hong Kong singer Lui Fong, whose hits include Old Love Song and The Crescent Moon, makes a rare appearance at this concert. Several Taiwanese singers will also be appearing, including Wan Fang, Cyndi Chao and Chiu Hai-cheng.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $88 to $188 from Sports Hub Tix