TROYE SIVAN THE BLOOM TOUR SINGAPORE

South Africa-born Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has blossomed with his second album, Bloom (2018). The lead single, My My My!, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and the record was named on several best-of-2018 lists, including by Rolling Stone and Time magazines.

AllMusic website said: "At a taut 10 tracks, Bloom is an unambiguous statement from Sivan, clear in its intent to celebrate the highs and lows of queer love through the eyes of a proud pop star in the making."

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $258 (VIP) from www.apactix.com

JEFF CHANG CONTINUUM WORLD CONCERT TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Taiwan's prince of love ballads, Jeff Chang (above), is back to perform in Singapore after almost four years.

Continuum is a new world tour and the pristine-voiced singer was reportedly involved in every aspect of the production - from costumes to stage design to effects.

Singapore will be the tour's first stop outside of China.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 11, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $118 to $258 (VIP) from www.apactix.com

JACINTHA IS HER NAME CONCERT

Home-grown singer Jacintha Abisheganaden (above), seen on television performing the Merdeka Sayang song for the Merdeka Generation campaign, will take on tracks from her 2018 Fire & Rain album, as well as much-loved standards, including Somewhere Over The Rainbow and Moon River.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $45 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

JUS2 PREMIERE SHOWCASE TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Jus2 is the second side project from K-pop boyband Got7 and comprises Yugyeom (above left) and JB (right).

Their first EP, Focus, was released on March 5, debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard World Album Chart.

JB is also involved in the other Got7 splinter unit, JJ Project.

WHERE: Zepp@Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm ADMISSION: $148 to $248 from www.apactix.com