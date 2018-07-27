SONGS 5

The line-up for this retro Mandopop concert includes Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Hui (Who Else Can I Love), Taiwanese popster Tarcy Su (Lemon Tree) and Taiwanese crooner Yu Tai-yan (Nights Thinking Of You).

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Aug 11, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $38 to $188 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

IT'S ALL HERE SOMEWHERE

Concave Scream co-founder Sean Lam is joined by regular collaborators, such as Alexius Cai (Piblokto) and Dean Aziz (Concave Scream), on the gentle soundscapes of It's All Here Somewhere, the fourth album by Hanging Up The Moon.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $30 from www.esplanade.com and Sistic, $35 at the door

MY REFLECTIONS - JIANG HU CONCERT

One-time xinyao (Singapore songs) heart-throb Jiang Hu is known for his smooth pipes and hits from the 1980s, including chart-hoggers Love's Refuge and Not That I'm Unwilling. He also sang the theme songs for many local television dramas, including On The Fringe in 1988.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 to $148 from Sistic

LEW - DOUBLE EP LAUNCH

It seems like Singapore singer-songwriter Lew is something of an overachiever with the release of six-track EP ENFJ and five-track EP There's Something In My Eye. He is celebrating their launch with a pyjama party and, yes, the dress code is sleepwear.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: July 30, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $22 from lewdoubleeplaunch.peatix.com, $25 at the door