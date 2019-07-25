Gift from a queen

While The Gift might be a companion album curated by global pop star Beyonce for the photorealistic remake of The Lion King (2019) - in which she voices lioness Nala - it remains deeply personal and revelatory, like the superstar's work of late.

Much like Simba's journey of self-discovery and self-actualisation to become king in the film, the album feels like a gift from a parent to a child, imparting advice and guidance for his journey.

Album-opener Bigger is a rallying cry to believe in one's own excellence ("If you feel insignificant, you better think again, better wake up because you're part of something way bigger") over a chills-inducing, cinematic, sweeping composition.

On Brown Skin Girl, Beyonce stands in solidarity with her daughter Blue Ivy, who sings: "Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls, your back against the world, I never trade you for anybody else, say."

The through lines of legacy and empowerment are apparent in this album that is also an ode to the music of the African continent.

Serving as executive producer, curator and featured voice on almost every song, Beyonce mirrors what rapper Kendrick Lamar did on last year's Black Panther: The Album - the accompanying soundtrack to the superhero film.

R&B/AFROBEAT/ SOUNDTRACK THE LION KING: THE GIFT Various Artists Parkwood/ Columbia 4.5 stars

But her effort is even more ambitious, crossing borders and representing acts from Nigeria to Ghana, from Cameroon to South Africa - with artists such as WizKid, Tiwa Savage and Shatta Wale.

If anything, the album proves that the sound of Africa is invigoratingly fresh and exciting, and will certainly open her global fandom to discovering music from the continent.

Interspersed with interludes of dialogue from the film, each track explores a theme or plot point in the movie, whether it is Simba coming into the role of king (Already and Keys To The Kingdom) or Simba and Nala falling in love (Water).

Big-name stateside hip-hop stars such as Lamar, Childish Gambino (the musician alter ego of Donald Glover, who voices Simba in the movie), Pharrell Williams and Beyonce's husband Jay-Z also feature on the compilation.

But they play second fiddle to the infectious dancehall stylings of Ghanian singer Wale on Already, the Banku music bounce of Nigerian singer Mr Eazi on Don't Jealous Me and the breezy, laid-back vocals of Nigeria's Burna Boy on Ja Ara E.

Staying with the parent-child theme, the phrase Ja Ara E from the Yoruba language means "wise up" and is written from the perspective of Mufasa telling his son Simba to "watch your back and just do what you supposed to/Take care of family and people you're close to".

Completing the circle of life, the album closes with Spirit. "So go into that far off land/And be one with the Great I Am/A boy becomes a man," sings Beyonce, a lioness coming into her queendom and willing that same greatness upon the listener.