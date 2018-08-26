Getai veteran Wang Lei's storied life to be told in Web series

SINGAPORE - Entertainer Wang Lei started working at a young age to support the family. His father was a drunk who beat his mother. Wang later gambled and got heavily into debt. Today, he is a respected getai veteran who also acts in movies.

His storied life is the stuff of dramas. And now it is.

Wang, 57, will star in Lu Bian Ge Wang (When The Night Falls - The Story Of Wang Lei), a 10-part Hokkien and Mandarin series based on his life which debuts on the streaming platform Toggle on Aug 30. The series by film-maker Jack Neo's J Team Productions is directed and scripted by Ivan Ho, who co-wrote the hit movie Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen (2015).

The show was launched at a celebration of his 20 years in getai at Good Chance Popiah on Aug 24.

Turning up to support him were fellow getai artists as well as his family, including his wife, Madam Florence Cheng, 57, who has stood by him through thick and thin.

With her standing next to him, he said: "I'm really sorry that when we had a family, I sold off our first flat in Woodlands after losing everything. Secondly, we've been married for over 30 years but we don't have wedding rings because I lost those as well. Sorry once again."

At one point, he lost more than $200,000 and was left with only the air-conditioner at home.

Wang choked up at this point. He then added: "After letting her suffer for so many years, I just want her to enjoy life these few years."

Related Story Getai host Wang Lei was a gambling addict

Neo, 58, was also at the event. Wang calls him his benefactor as it was the director who gave him his break into film.

Wang had no lines in his first two movies and so he left the script for horror comedy Where Got Ghost? (2009) at home, until his son pointed out his character had plenty of dialogue.

He said: "I studied it all and memorised it thoroughly, and then on the day of filming, the director changed everything."

Filming a series based on his own life was quite an emotional experience and Wang said that he "cried a few times, especially thinking of how tough life was for my mother".

Asked if he had wanted to withhold anything from the screen, he told The Straits Times: "Everyone knows and I'm not afraid of how people will look at me. Everyday, I'm counselling people on Facebook on how to overcome gambling."

Lu Bian Ge Wang (When The Night Falls - The Story Of Wang Lei) debuts on the streaming platform Toggle on Aug 30.