Getai star Jason Chung tests positive for Covid-19

Getai star Jason Chung has been diagnosed with the coronavirus - and is believed to be the first local singer to be infected.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Chung, 46, is currently warded at Sengkang General Hospital. He is known for singing Cantonese songs and has performed at pubs and for getai during the Hungry Ghost Festival.

He told Shin Min he had a fever of more than 38 deg C on March 12 and was given five days of sick leave after seeing a doctor.

He returned to perform at a pub at Tai Seng Point after that. But he had a fever again that night and went to see a doctor again and was sent to Sengkang General Hospital for follow-up.

Besides the high fever, he said he did not have other symptoms such as a cough or sore throat.

Shin Min reported last year that Chung was hospitalised for a heart problem, with doctors saying it was caused by atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

He told the newspaper he is now feeling better as his fever has subsided and doctors have prescribed medication for his heart condition. He said he was told yesterday morning that his heartbeat was weak and the doctors would monitor it.

"My family is my motivation and I will fight for my family," he was quoted as saying.

Chung, who is married with two young children, said he is Case 396.

According to the Health Ministry's press statement last Saturday, his case is currently not linked to prior known cases. He said he did not know how he got infected and would leave the contact tracing to the authorities.