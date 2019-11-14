Gen-X Cops series will get a third movie, says HK actor-director Stephen Fung

SINGAPORE - Fans of the 1999 Hong Kong crime flick Gen-X Cops may be in luck soon.

While in town as a judge for Mediacorp's talent competition Star Search earlier this month (November), one of the film's stars Stephen Fung reveals that the series - there was also a 2000 sequel titled Gen-Y Cops - will soon add a third movie.

The original cast - which also included Hong Kong stars Nicholas Tse, Sam Lee and California-born Daniel Wu - reunited at the Hong Kong Film Awards in April this year (2019).

Speaking to local media in fluent English, Fung, a University of Michigan graduate, says: "Appearing together at the awards show was our way of testing the waters and what we've seen is that people are pretty positive about it.

"The next step would be to get a script because I'm quite positive that investors are interested."

The 45-year-old adds: "I think it's the nostalgia. When the film was made, it was with a lot of prominent young actors of that time."

Most of the cast, including Fung, have gone on to extensive careers.

Fung, who is married to Taiwanese actress Shu Qi, has shifted from acting to more behind-the-scenes works as a writer, director and producer.

He has even found work in Hollywood. Along with his Gen-X Cops co-star Wu, he executive produced the three-season American action series Into The Badlands (2015 to 2019), which Wu also starred in.

Fung also executive produced Netflix's martial arts series Wu Assassins, which premiered in August, and directed its first two episodes.

"Asian representation depends on where you are at. In Hollywood, that's clearly important for the Asian-Americans, but that's not really an issue in Hong Kong or Singapore," says Fung, who adds that he has seen more Asians in Hollywood after the success of the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

While he is a minority in Hollywood, he says his experience so far has been "smooth" and he gets to sink his teeth into the action genres he enjoys.

Still, there are new things the multi-hyphenate hopes to try. He says: "Perhaps a horror movie - that's something I'm interested in now."