Gems of the red carpet

LOS ANGELES • Crazy Rich Asians did not pull off a win for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Movie - Black Panther took the honour - but its cast stood out at the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The stars in the hit romantic comedy - Henry Golding, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh - scored with their fashion choices.

Golding sparkled in a gold-and-pink textured cocktail jacket from Tom Ford, throwing in a light pink silk scarf for extra effect.

Wu turned heads in a silver strapless gown from Oscar de la Renta, while Yeoh caught the eye in a haute couture gown from Elie Saab.

Singaporean actors Tan Kheng Hua (wearing an Ong Shunmugam creation) and Fiona Xie (in a Schiaparelli strapless gown) also contributed to the buzz as they walked the red carpet with their Crazy Rich Asians castmates.

Tan had earlier posted on Instagram: "Ready for my first ever @sagawards. I'm so nervous, but very excited.

"So proud to have a piece of my country here with me at the @sagawards. This is why I chose to wear Singaporean designers for tonight's ceremony."

Posting a picture of the celebration of the breakthrough Hollywood movie with an all-Asian cast at a SAG after-party, she said: "We won a long time ago with this @crazyrichasians gang."