Gao's rape trial ends with no verdict

SYDNEY • Defence lawyers said a woman's intimate behaviour with Wang Jing - as seen in CCTV footage - was not consistent with her claim that the producer and Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang had raped her.

The woman, a crew member in a drama that was then being shot in Sydney and featured Gao, said she went to a hotel room - where the alleged sexual assaults occurred in March last year - because she thought others would turn up too.

Earlier that night, the production team had celebrated with a dinner before they went to a karaoke club.

But, last Wednesday, there was no verdict when the trial ended.

The jury, according to The Australian portal, had told the judge that they were struggling to reach a unanimous verdict.

Both sides - the defence and prosecution - will now have to take the stand again in a new trial in February.

The judge also allowed the jury members to be discharged from their duties.